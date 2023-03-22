(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have begun the search process for an individual to serve as city clerk and treasurer.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council approved the job description and authorized city staff to begin the search process of filling the position. Currently, City Manager Gary McClarnon also serves as the clerk and treasurer. McClarnon says the two positions used to be separate until April of 2007, when the city consolidated the roles into one due to being in a financial bind. Now, McClarnon says he wants to separate the positions as he contemplates retirement in the coming years and allow for a smooth transition.
"I could retire in a year and I'm not planning on it right now, but I think we need to start getting the wheels in motion for my exit strategy," said McClarnon. "I think this is a good first step to go ahead and re-establish that position."
Once the individual is on board, McClarnon says the training for the position would take roughly a year. Additionally, McClarnon says splitting the roles out allows multiple people to know how to handle most of the city's financial needs.
"Some of the planning and zoning stuff and the board of adjustments, there's just a lot of things that nobody else knows other than me," McClarnon explained. "Tax increment financing is also a big one and that is a paperwork nightmare every year -- somebody else needs to know how to do that -- and the monthly financials as I'm the only one who knows how to do those. So, we need to start breaking these duties apart."
McClarnon adds the majority of the cities in the area of a similar size also split out the positions, including Red Oak, Shenandoah, and Atlantic.
Mayor Craig Hill says the position has been budgeted for in the upcoming fiscal year as it has been a potential move for several years.
"During Gary's evaluation that we did last year, we discussed this multiple times, and over the past several years that I've been on the council as a councilman and a mayor, that we needed to separate these positions," said Hill. "And we did agree to put this in the budget starting at the beginning of next (fiscal) year."
Following the council's authorization to begin the process, McClarnon says he will search "in-house" first.
"I will post it internally and I'm not going to go outside and look -- obviously internal candidates do get first priority," he said. "So, I will see what I get and if I don't get anything that I like we'll move on."
While he can conduct the interviews and make a recommendation, McClarnon adds the council ultimately will have to approve the hiring. Thus, he also invited any interested council members to sit in on the interview process.
In other business, the council approved a payment to Fine and Sons Home Builders for $78,600 for the downtown housing grant on the Clarinda Chamber's apartment project and set a public hearing for April 12th on the city entering into a general fund loan in the amount of up to $145,000 to assist in a land purchase for a new business park south of town on Highway 71. Additionally, the council approved an updated fiscal 2024 budget with corrected tax dollar amounts following rollback adjustments approved by the State Legislature.