(Clarinda) -- Craft and artifact lovers will soon be flocking to Clarinda for the city's annual craft celebration.
The 62nd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival takes place Saturday, October 16th with show hours running from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell, and Craft Carnival Committee Chairman Kerry Preble joined the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday, to discuss the event. Farwell says hundreds of booth exhibits will be at the show.
"We have over 400 craft booths and those will be located at the Page County Fairgrounds - Cow Palace and Wibholm Hall, also at the Clarinda Academy, the Clarinda High School, and the Clarinda Lied Center," Farwell said.
Admission fees are $5 with children 10 and under getting in free. Farwell also says shuttle buses will be available for people to move between the different locations. Concessions will also be provided at all four buildings.
Preble says there will be a variety of crafts available for viewing.
"Ranging from pottery, to horseshoe art, barn wood furniture, floral arrangements, and all kinds of jewelry," Preble said. "Vintage and repurposed window screens, handcrafted glass wear, iron works, modern home décor items, wood carvings, garden art, handmade soap, decorative crafts, (and) stained glass."
Preble says their will also be food booths featuring gourmet fudge, dip mixes, salsa, and homemade Wisconsin cheeses and sausage.
It won't only be Iowa crafters either as Farwell says the event draws in exhibitors from all over the Midwest.
"We have craft exhibitors that travel from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, even Wisconsin, and of course all parts of Iowa," Farwell said. "We're looking forward to just an absolutely perfect day, it's a great day to showcase Clarinda to thousands of visitors since this is Clarinda's largest annual event."
For more information on the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166. You can hear the full interview with Farwell and Preble below.