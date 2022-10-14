(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event.
Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
"We have over 450 craft booths," said Prable, "which will be located at the Page County Fairgrounds--which include the Cow Palace and Wibholm Hall--plus Clarinda Academy, Clarinda High School and the Clarinda Lied Center."
Prable says the exhibitors come from miles to participate in the carnival.
"You can expect vendors from all over," she said, "from Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Wisconsin and all parts of Iowa, which includes a perfect day for showcasing the Clarinda community to thousands of visitors."
Shuttle buses are available between all building locations during the day at no charge. Concession stands are also available at all locations. Entry fees are $5 for adults. Children 10 and under are free. For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166 or at the chamber's website, clarinda.org.