(Clarinda) -- A mental health crisis stabilization program in Clarinda is set to transition to new ownership this week.
Earlier this year, the Waubonsie Mental Health Center announced it would close its Turning Pointe operation at the end of June. In May, the company announced that the program would continue under the management of Zion Recovery Services. Brittany Homan is Quality Improvement Director for the Waubonsie Mental Health Center. She says officials from both organizations have been working to ensure a smooth transition.
"Turning Pointe will continue to operate under the direction of Zion Recovery moving forward," said Homan. "They will be taking over that operation on July 1st. They will be operating under the name Harbor Pointe and they will be at the same location and everything. They shouldn't have a physical change of location, and you can still call the same phone number. We're very excited to see that that service is still going to be available to folks."
Originally started in 2016 in a three-bedroom rental house, the program provides residential stabilization services to those experiencing a mental health crisis. The program currently has the capacity to serve 12 individuals in its 10,000 square foot facility with a staff of 14.
"It exists to help folks who are experiencing a mental health crisis," said Homan. "You might find in life that you're experiencing a mental health crisis and that your symptoms are a little bit too intense for you to feel safe alone at home, but they're not quite intense enough to meet criteria for hospitalization or for whatever reason, hospitalization is not the right choice for you at that time."
Homan says the program is a great resource for patients in southwest Iowa, especially with limited bed space at in-patient mental health facilities.
"Programs like Turning Pointe offer a really great in-between option where you can go stay at the location for three-to-five nights," said Homan. "You receive group therapy, individual therapy, peer support and things along those lines. You really get the care and support you need in order to return home and reach a stable place again."
While the crisis stabilization service is switching hands, WMHC continues to offer a number of mental health services. In addition to traditional outpatient therapy, the center offers medication management and a number of other programs.
"We also have a community support team that offers both community support services and supported community living," said Homan. "That includes either in-home or in-community supports to people living with a mental illness. We have an IHH team, or an integrated health home, which works to provide care coordination for individuals who have a mental health diagnosis and physical health diagnosis. We are also working on expanding our peer support offerings, so that we can have peer support groups at all three of our locations in Clarinda, Shenandoah and Red Oak at least once a week."
