(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are pleased with the staffing situation within the district as they prep for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a lengthy list of hires for the 2022-23 school year, including eight new paraprofessionals. Jeff Privia is the Clarinda School Superintendent. Privia tells KMA News he says the district is in a good situation staffing wise heading into the school year.
"Right now we have everything covered, I can't say everything is filled, but everything is covered right now," said Privia. "We have plan B for positions that we could not hire -- we have a para probably covering a couple of periods for us that she's able to sub, and we have a long term sub in another position."
Privia says he and other school officials feel fortunate to be in their position, given the current crunch for teachers throughout the state and country.
"It's maybe just a little bit of dumb luck, but right now we're feeling pretty darn good," said Privia. "With the shortage going on, I know the legislature and the Governor is coming up with some really good plans that helps that situation, the problem is it's not immediate -- those plans are going to take three, four, maybe even five years to complete. They're great ideas, but our needs are immediate right now."
Privia says the large number of paraprofessional hires involves the special education system the district currently operates.
"We're running a very good special education model where the students of special needs are only pulled out for their specifically designed instruction, so that means they're going to be in the classroom and they're going to need a little support," said Privia. "So, we're trying to make sure they get that support to be successful in the classroom."
To help boost its teacher and paraeducator base, the Clarinda board previously submitted a Paraeducator Teacher Registered Apprenticeship application in conjunction with 21 other southwest Iowa districts, which were ultimately awarded roughly $1.6 million from the state. The funds assist with the costs of high school students to earn a paraeducator credential and for adult paraeducators to complete their teacher certification.
Privia adds the strong number of staff for the district's special education program comes despite the area being one of the most significant needs for schools around the state.
"Over 20 positions were unfilled last year in southwest Iowa, and over 200 across the state in special education," said Privia. "We don't have that many graduates coming out of colleges with those degrees, so that shortage is real and kind of right up front."
Hires approved by the district Wednesday night included Diane Barr as Food Service Assistant, Kristen Hayes as Satellite Food Service Assistant, Sarah Rohr, Amber Woldruff, Kylie Shackelford, Kellie Mitchell, Savanna Bond, Angie DeGase, Allison Sederburg, and Megan Calfee all as Paraprofessionals, Calista Dittmer as an Elementary Teacher, and Blair DeBolt as the 7-12 Vocal Music Teacher.
Wednesday night was also Privia's first meeting as superintendent for the Clarinda School District, after officially taking over the role July 1.
In other business, the board...
--Approved a resolution to extend the district's revenue purpose statement to 2051, which would not impact property taxes, and will be placed on the September 13 ballot.
--Approved meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, including a $0.10 increase.
--Approved pre-school, special education, mental health, and SSA as the board's four IASB legislative priorities for 2023.
--Approved a renewal license and services agreement with Filament Essential for $4,058 a year through June 2025 for website services, support, texting services, and domain requests.
--Approved moving Jeff McCall to 0.8 FTE due to students' class needs and time in carpentry classes.
--Approved the 7/8 Student Council Trivia Night Fundraiser.