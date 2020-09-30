(Clarinda) -- Amidst the continuing coronavirus pandemic, another sign of normalcy is returning to the Clarinda School District.
After a two-day interruption, regular food services--including breakfasts and hot lunches--will be made available to all students again Thursday. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the serving process is still different at each building.
"At the elementary (building), students are eating in their classrooms to maintain the bubble strategy of having the least amount of students possible impacted, or exposed to one another," said Bergman. "At the high school, they're going to a line, and heading back to classrooms, as well. But, they are going to pick up their lunches. At the elementary, the teachers are grabbing them for them (the students)."
Students were asked to bring lunches with them Tuesday and Wednesday because of COVID-19-related precautions. However, Bergman says food was still provided to students in need.
"We had sack lunches that we were going to be preparing," she said. "We had breakfast available that next day. But, we want to make sure that everyone knows that we were there for our kids, and our community was certainly there for us."
Bergman says the district's food service workers have done a "fantastic job" of preparing meals, with extra attention given to virus mitigation efforts.
"They are always top-notch when it comes to sanitation, and the processes," said Bergman, "and making sure they put students' health and safety first. Really, that doesn't look any different--it's just more in-depth and frequent. But, I would say, we've always kept a very sanitized kitchen."
As with other school personnel and facilities, face coverings are required for food service workers, and in cafeterias. Students will still be allowed to bring their own lunches.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The previous version of this story stated food services were returning to the district Thursday after not being made available earlier in the school year. We apologize for the error.