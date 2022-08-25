(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are looking for local residents to participate in a very important committee.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution allowing officials with SiteLogiQ to meet with the district's facility engagement group--one of the first steps toward a comprehensive facilities study. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News between 30-to-50 community members are needed to participate in the engagement group in a series of meetings with SiteLogiQ as part of the continuing probe of the district's building needs.
"They'll have about five meetings," said Privia. "They'll report to our facilities committee for the school, and they'll report to our administration team. They'll do a little presentation for us. They'll also do a presentation for the board. It's just to get the community's ideas--what our facilities should look like, what things would they like to see improved. I'm sure SiteLogiQ will go over with them things they think should be improved immediately."
Privia says the engagement committee meetings are in addition to other sessions with the district's administrators and a volunteer group of teachers, allowing for input from all sectors of the district. Privia expects the meetings to continue into early November.
"I'm hoping by the first of November, the middle of November, we have a solid concrete plan as to what they're suggesting for us," he said, "after talking to all the committees, and our presentation to the board, to see where that leads us, and what we need to update."
Privia expects most of the meetings to take place at Clarinda High School's commons--though some could be shifted to the elementary school. Anyone interested in serving on the facilities engagement group should contact the Clarinda School District.
In other business, the board appointed Heidi Bird as the district's equity coordinator, and Kelsey Potratz as level I investigator/coordinator. Board members also approved changes in the district's 7-12 handbook regarding dual enrollment in athletics and the types of shoes allowed on the high school gym's new flooring. And, the board approved an increase in the nutrition sub and base pay to $15.50 per hour.