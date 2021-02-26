(Clarinda) -- A former retail outlet in Clarinda will soon have a new name along with a new look.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda School Board formally approved the contract with Story Construction of Ames as construction managers for the renovation of the former Shopko facility at 1180 South 16th Street into a CTE instruction building. The contract's cost totals more than $218,000. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the company will work with OPN Architects on converting the facility's interior into "learning spaces." Bergman says medical-based programming is among the curricula planned for the building.
"We have some of our concepts," said Bergman, "actually, some innovative concepts within even the medical field on how we want to approach what we're going to do for education in that building. Right now, we're continuing to partner with the hospital. OPN, our architectural team is partnering with their hospital division, and they're all really excited about some of the things we've come up with to put in the building."
Bergman says the district hopes to have a new name for the building very soon.
"We're going to be naming the building," said Bergman. "So, we'll have a common name for it soon. Our students were a part of putting in several names, and then we're putting out some things out to several stakeholder groups to get input, but moving forward with just a great partnership."
The superintendent says the early fall deadline for the renovation's completion is doable.
"People have been in that building," said Bergman, "and if you haven't, it is a very open space. The pillars are there for supports. There's lots of opportunities for big spaces. So, we're very confident that will happen."
Clarinda's School Board approved the purchase of the vacant facility for $400,000 last March to support space needs for future Career Technical Education, or CTE curricula.