(Clarinda) -- What happens to all the materials left from the former Clarinda Academy?
That's the question Clarinda school officials are trying to answer. Recently, the Clarinda School Board approved the recycling, disposal and/or sale of items from the academy, which closed its doors in early February. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News state law requires the district to oversee dispersal of the materials.
"Anytime that you purchase anything that is purchased with local tax dollars," said Bergman, "there's a very stringent process that you go through. We had our teachers head out to the academy, and look at any of those items purchased with federal title dollars, or any dollars attached to the district."
Bergman says staff members examined leftover materials to determine which belong to the district, and those that could be sold.
"Some of the textbooks, some of the materials fit our needs," she said. "Those that didn't, everything is cataloged per a picture, and then advertised to the public."
Bergman says textbooks and materials are among the items collected by the district.
"We have received 17 filing cabinets of records," said Bergman. "We want to make sure that we are preserving all the records that we need for the amount of time, so those came back to the district. But in terms of other things, there's some computers, some tech-type equipment, things like that, that are district-connected. There's a lot of other items out there, but those are the things connected to our district, specifically."
The superintendent says items not belonging to the district could be sold via govdeals.com or through postings in local newspapers.