(Clarinda) -- A Mount Ayr man faces drug charges following a weekend arrest in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 28-year-old James Robert Castillo was arrested Saturday evening for felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felony drug tax stamp violations. Brothers says officers observed Castillo walking in the 300 block of West Washington Street shortly after 7 p.m. Officers attempted to detain the suspect on outstanding arrest warrants from Montgomery and Ringgold counties. Castillo fled on foot, but was apprehended in the 400 block of West Main Street following a short pursuit. Brothers says the suspect allegedly possessed 50 grams of meth and packing materials.
Castillo is being held in the Page County Jail on $105,000 bond.