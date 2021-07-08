(Clarinda) -- Three suspects were arrested in connection with a recent drug investigation in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 43-year-old Lonny Ray Brown, 64-year-old Terry Mark Brown and 23-year-old Hannah Madeline McCormick, all of Clarinda, were arrested last Friday for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession of meth, failure to affix required drug tax stamps and unlawful gathering for the purpose of distributing and/or using controlled substances. The arrests stem from a search warrant served by Clarinda police officers on occupants at 515 South 10th Street, lot #11 in the Maplewood Trailer Court. Officers confiscated approximately 60 grams of a substance believed to be meth, cash, packing material, assorted drug paraphernalia and a 2013 Chevy Impala.
All three suspects are being held in the Page County Jail.