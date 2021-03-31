(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's traditional Easter Egg Hunt returns on Saturday.
The event, sponsored by the Clarinda Kiwanis Club and Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, is Saturday morning at 10:30 in Clarinda City Park.
Rick Finch joined KMA's AM in the AM on Tuesday to talk about the event, which didn't happen last year because of COVID-19.
"Unfortunately, we had to put off last year," Finch said. "But we are going to do it again this year. It's looking like beautiful weather, so we are hoping we get lots of folks to come down and participate."
Finch says COVID has brought one change to this year's event -- its location.
"Typically, it's on the courthouse lawn," he said. "But we wanted to spread folks out a little bit more this year, so we are putting it at the city park. If you know where the Lied Center is, that's where we are going to host it."
The event is for children under the age of 10. Children will separate into four age groups during the hunt.
Finch encourages those wishing to attend to arrive early.
"If you get there by 10, you will have plenty of time to find parking and get organized," he said. "We will have folks there, too. Our age groups will be color-coordinated. Everybody goes at 10:30, so you do want to make sure you get here and get ready to go because everybody knows it takes us two hours to set up and those kids two minutes to clean it up."
The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance on Saturday for pictures and greetings. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, visit the Clarinda Kiwanis or Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.
Click here to hear the full interview with Finch.