(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation are once again partnering to place a new house on a vacant lot.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Clarinda City Council approved a handful of resolutions related to the transfer of two city-owned lots to CEDC for the purpose of construction a house. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the housing project is similar to previous joint ventures between CEDC and the city to put up housing on vacant spaces.
"It's a deal where economic development wants to put a house on two vacant lots that we have, that we're previously 508 and 512 East Stuart Street," said McClarnon. "The house was torn down and the land has been sitting there vacant."
In order for the city to donate the lots to CEDC, McClarnon says they must first award a grant and then sell the lots for the grant amount. He says the city cannot simply donate the lots to CEDC, because they are not a governmental entity.
"We have to pass a resolution saying that we're going to give CEDC a grant," said McClarnon. "I've put a market value of $14,000 on these properties. If you approve this resolution, we will write a check to CEDC for $14,000. And then, we'll hold a public hearing to dispose of that property. Once that's all cleared up, we have our public hearing and you guys pass a resolution to sell the property, economic development will pay us $14,000 for it."
The council approved the grant and set a public hearing on the property's sale for it's next meeting July 28th. Additionally, the council approved a resolution of support, which would allow CEDC to apply for a Workforce Housing Tax Credit from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
"CEDC would like to apply for a Workforce Housing Tax Credit," said McClarnon. "In order to do that, we have to recognize the need for the housing and then we also have to provide the local match, which in this case the in-kind donation of the lots that they are going to purchase from us through the grant is actually all we need to do to show our support. So, then economic development can apply for a tax credit through the IEDA."
The tax credit program offers up to 20% of the cost of construction or rehabilitation, with a focus on abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties. The tax credit is designed to help provide affordable housing for workers.