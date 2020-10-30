(Clarinda) -- Planning continues for a major street renovation effort in Clarinda in 2021.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved an engineering agreement for design and construction services with Snyder and Associates for next year's street improvements. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News Snyder and Associates is the same company which conducted a comprehensive study of the city's street conditions, and handled the 2020 renovations, which covered more than a million-and-a-half dollars worth of overlays," said McClarnon. An $800,000 of overlays is covered under next year's project. McClarnon sys signing the engineering agreement was necessary in order to write up spec, and set the bidletting."
McClarnon says next year's renovations cover up to 25 blocks of street work--including millage and asphalt work.
"We're going to focus this time on the boulevard," he said, "two sections of the boulevard--Grant Street and 13th Street, which are really in pretty rough shape. Then, we've got two blocks of streets down by the PK-6 Building down on 15th Street. Then, we've got a one-block section of Division Street, which we're also going to do."
McClarnon hopes that a good bidletting will allow the city to cover more street repairs next year. Along those lines, Clarinda is entering into a 28-E agreement with Red Oak in order to garner cheaper bids by combining the two communities' projects together.