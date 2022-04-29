(Clarinda) -- Like other communities and businesses in the area, Clarinda city officials are facing a crunch to hire employees for a number of open positions.
During the Clarinda City Council meeting this week, City Manager Gary McClarnon said the city has several openings for mowing positions at the cemetery, as well as a number of open positions in the parks department. During an interview on KMA's Morning Show Friday, Parks and Recreation Director Carson Riedel says perhaps the biggest need is for lifeguards at the Lied Center pool.
"Our big one is lifeguards," said Riedel. "We really need some folks to come and sign up to get trained to be a lifeguard here. Our great Aquatics Supervisor Dustin Binns does the training here in house. If you get the training and you work for us, we cover the cost of the training. We also pay you for the time you're here for training."
Riedel says his department is also in need of summer help to maintain ball fields and umpire youth games.
"We're looking for umpires and our field crew," said Riedel. "This group of people will go out and drag and chalk our fields for games, and hopefully stick around and umpire some of those games. We also offer certification and will pay for the cost of certification to some of those umpires certified as well."
Additionally, Riedel says the city is looking for a parks assistant to help with maintaining city parks. During the council meeting this week, McClarnon says the city may explore closing the pool on Sundays and limiting other opportunities to account for the staffing shortages. Anyone interested in applying or finding more information on the open positions can call (712) 542-3841 or email clarindalc@gmail.com. Interested individuals can also pick up an application in person at the Lied Center.