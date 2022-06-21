(Clarinda) -- Further discussion and action regarding a long-term facilities study takes place at Wednesday's Clarinda School Board meeting.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at the district's Pre-K-6 Building, the board is expected to act on a recommendation approving SiteLogiQ as the program management firm for the comprehensive assessment of the district's facilities. Representatives of SiteLogiQ and Estes made presentations to the board at a special meeting last week. Lance Ridgely is the interim special education director and superintendent designee. In a recent interview with KMA News, Ridgely says the site survey would provide multiple opportunities regarding facilities planning.
"Getting a facilities assessment, getting some advice from experts on 'what is the life span of our physical plant,'" he said. "What are the potential space issues or non-issues as somebody from the outside as somebody might see them. And then start to look at what's the vision for the district going forward when we look at facilities."
While saying the assessment can assist the board in planning long term, Ridgely adds it also ensures the current offerings for the district have adequate space.
"What other programs do we have that might need updated, whether it's our CTE programs --those career technical education type things -- or shop spaces," said Ridgely. "To make sure that we're accessible handicap wise, and also have significant safety measures in place when we're dealing with those types of things."
In other business, the board is expected to consider a bid from Crain Construction to remove the existing portable unit on the district's 7-12 complex. Last month, the board approved a three-year lease for a new two-classroom portable building from Willscot Mobile Space Solutions for more than $135,000. School officials say the existing unit is not usable, and must be removed before the new structure arrives. Also on the agenda: the continuing of a shared personnel agreement for a school business official with the Stanton School District.