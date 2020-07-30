(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Foundation announces they have awarded $78, 905 in 2020 grants.
The Clarinda Foundation which began in 1986 is a publicly supported, tax exempt “community foundation” and grant making foundation that serves the greater Clarinda area.
“We’ve been granting funds out since 1987. With these last grants added to the total we have awarded out in grants 1.1 million. All of that has gone back out into the community so it’s for the betterment of the community,” Executive Director of the Clarinda Foundation Pam Herzberg said.
Some organizations receiving grants include the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce for a wireless speaker system for the downtown square, Clarinda Parks and Recreation for tennis court renovation, as well as St John Noah’s Ark Childcare for playground safety improvements. Herzberg spoke on the importance of the Foundation.
“Not just this year with the pandemic going on but within the last five to eight years you have seen the Foundation Board step up and really become a major player in the things that are going on in the community,” Herzberg said.
To find more information on how to donate to the Clarinda Foundation and to see the full list of grant awards go to https://www.clarindafoundation.com/
Click below to hear the full interview with Pam Herzberg.