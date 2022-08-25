(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name.
The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
"Last fall, Alan Ritchie stopped in," said Leece, "and he was looking for some options to have some relief, and try to find some extra help. As we began our conversation, we worked out some terms and came to an agreement on the purchase."
Though the ownership transfer took place in January, Leece says the name change was effective in July. Leece says a number of factors made the Clarinda funeral home's purchase enticing.
"We worked back and forth quite a bit," he said. "I was always impressed with, number one, the facilities, and the quality of work, the body of work they do over there. It was just one of those opportunities you couldn't pass up. They have a very good business, and like I say, the facilities and everything are really top notch."
Leece says no major changes are planned with the ownership change.
"One of the things we want to try to bring in is adding more personalized services," said Leece. "In Shenandoah, we do have an on-site crematory, and so I think that's a very nice added feature. And also, we will bring in a full service monument company, expanding our area there with the addition of Nodaway Valley."
While admitting that operating two funeral homes at the same time is a logistical challenge, he says two familiar faces in Clarinda are making it easier.
"Tom Merrick and Lorenne Muller have been just wonderful through this whole transitional phase," he said, "and very capable hands for everybody. The community, they really embrace Tom and Lorenne, so they're very blessed that way."
Leece, however, says he hopes to hire a funeral home director for Clarinda in the near future. Overall, Leece thanks the community for its support during the ownership transition.