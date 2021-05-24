(Pella) -- A 2018 Clarinda High School graduate has been elected Student Senate President for her senior year at Central College.
College officials announced that Maddie Clark has been elected Student Senate President for the 2021-22 academic year. Clark previously served as treasurer for Student Senate for 1.5 years and is scheduled to graduate in 2022.
The Student Senate at Central is elected by students to serve as a representative of the student body with administration, faculty, staff and the college's Board of Trustees.