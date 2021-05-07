(Des Moines) -- A Clarinda High School graduate has been recognized by the governor for his work in the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Cadet Cody McClarnon is a current student at Iowa State University, participating in the ISU Army ROTC. McClarnon was one of four cadets from Iowa colleges and universities that was awarded the Governor's Cup ROTC Award.
Each year, the governor awards the top ROTC students in the state for their leadership, academics and military achievements. The cup campaign traces its roots back to George Washington, who presented engraved silver cups to select soldiers during the Revolutionary War as a reward for their service and leadership.
McClarnon is the son of Gary and Dianna McClarnon and was a 2017 graduate of Clarinda High. McClarnon received his award at a special ceremony April 28th with Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg and Adjutant General Ben Correll.