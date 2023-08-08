(Guthrie Center) -- Clarinda's High School football coach faces drug and public intoxication charges following his arrest late last month.
The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Collin Jeffrey Bevins of Clarinda was arrested shortly after midnight on July 30th at the River Ruckus Music Festival at South 5th Street in Guthrie Center after deputies working crowd control at the event noticed a strobing flashlight signaling in their direction. Upon approach, authorities say deputies saw multiple uniformed security guards pushing a large adult male, later identified as Bevins, towards the gate who was resisting their physical efforts.
The Sheriff's Office says after deputies intervened and escorted Bevins, who was intoxicated, out of the concert area, witnesses stated he had been attempting to fight with other men inside the concert grounds and would not leave when asked. Authorities say Bevins was then placed under arrest for public intoxication.
Following a search, the Sheriff's Office says Bevins was charged with possession of a controlled substance marijuana, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a THC vape product was discovered on his person.
Bevins was taken to the Guthrie County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
In a statement to KMA News, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district is "aware of the recent criminal charges against Mr. Bevins," adding that "he is on administrative leave from his employment with the district, pending further action in accordance with School Board policy." Privia says the Clarinda School Board plans to address the matter in closed session at its regular meeting Wednesday.