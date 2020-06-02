(Clarinda) -- Clarinda High School is doing their part to ensure local students don't go hungry during the summer break by offering a summer lunch program.
Julia Harris joined KMA's Morning Routine program Tuesday morning to discuss the drive-up program, which started Monday and will take place.
"We're running it Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 10:30 to 12:30," Harris said. "It's actually ages zero to 18. Anyone can drive up even if it's someone is from out of town, they're more than welcome to drive up and get a free lunch."
This year marks the fifth year of the Clarinda's summer lunch program.
Monday's opening day of the program featured 274 students capitalizing on the opportunity for a free lunch.
The summer lunch program will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the beginning of the school year.