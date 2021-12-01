(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's FFA program sold a record amount of fruit sales this year, and their FCCLA is hosting a food drive.
Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox joined the KMA Morning Show's School Chatter segment on Tuesday to reveal the record-breaking amount of fruit sales.
“Our FFA program has grown quite a few in numbers this year and they just got done with their fruit sales this year and sold a record $42,000 in fruit, which is an amazing accomplishment,” Cox said. “That tells you a lot about our FFA advisors and our kids, our community, and how everybody backs that program, too. That’s pretty exciting.”
Clarinda High School will also be hosting an FFA competition.
“We're getting into our leadership speaking contest season for the FFA program. That consists of several programs like parliamentary procedure, job interviews, and going through that piece,” Cox continued. “So, talking to Mr. Johnson this morning, one of our FFA advisors, and he said that he has some record numbers in those programs as well. So, pretty exciting stuff. And here coming down the pike, Clarinda will be hosting the subdistrict contest for FFA. So, lots of good things happening.”
Clarinda High School will have a food drive that will take place as part of the winter formal on Saturday.
"FCCLA is hosting our winter formals on Saturday night. It's also a canned food drive. Our students and their guests, when they come, they c a canned food drive to benefit our local canned harvest community programs, especially coming up here. We're getting close to Christmas time,” Cox said. “It'll help a lot of families out there.
"And then they're going to be visiting the state capitol here in the next couple of months. Touring that and getting that opportunity to visit local legislators as well and being able to just get our kids out in the community at the state level. To witness and experience that there's life beyond southwest Iowa. Ultimately you know, go out there and get them that experience and then they can come back to southwest Iowa and continue to make a difference.”
To learn more about the food drive or receive more information about school events, contact Luke Cox at 712-542-5167.
You can hear the full interview below.