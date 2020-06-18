(Clarinda) -- After more than a month's delay, Clarinda High School's seniors are finally getting their day in the sun.
For the first time in 26 years, the school's graduation ceremonies are being held outdoors this weekend. Commencement exercises for the class of 2020 take place Sunday afternoon at 2 at Cardinal Field. Originally scheduled for May 17th, ceremonies were postponed because of public health measures banning large crowds to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Clarinda High School Principal Denise Green says the district has planned for a delayed graduation since the initial postponement.
"Back in April and May, we tried to set some timelines to when maybe we could have it," said Green, "and, we're just happy that we can have graduation on June 21st for the kids. We've worked a lot with Page County Public Health, and the administration, and the students to come up with this plan. I think we have a good plan in place for it."
Though Governor Reynolds later lifted constraints on large gatherings, Green says safety precautions will be taken at the ceremonies.
"As soon as the students arrive," she said, "we'll be taking their temperatures, and asking them about if they felt sick or anything during their last few days, to follow that precaution. We're going to have social distancing at six feet between crowd groups. The students will walk in six feet apart. They'll be sitting six feet apart on the football field. We're just going to try to follow the guidelines that Public Health has helped us with to make this possible."
Steps have also been taken to limit the number of spectators. Green says each graduate received six tickets.
"It is a ticketed event," said Green. "You have to have a ticket to get in. You can sit with your family, and we'll be distancing the family six feet apart for that."
Anyone unable to attend can watch the ceremonies livestreamed on the Clarinda School District's Facebook page. It's Clarinda High's first outdoor graduation since 1994. Green says the community support for the school's 70 seniors has been awesome. Residents held a drive-by parade to honor the seniors last month on the original graduation date.
"The biggest thing is, we're very thankful for our students and our parents, and the support that they've given, and the patients that they've had, as well," she said. "I know this is frustrating, because this is a big milestone in your senior's life, and I think we appreciate their patience and assistance to make this happen and successful for the kids."
You can hear the full interview with Denise Green on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.