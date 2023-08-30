(Clarinda) -- For the first time, graduates of Clarinda High School, both young and old, are invited to an official all-class reunion this weekend.
Events are planned Friday through Sunday of Labor Day weekend for the first Clarinda All-Class Reunion, which will also coincide with celebrations for the 100th Anniversary of the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College. Pam Williams has been heading up the committee planning the celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Williams says she received a resounding response to hold an all-class reunion sometime during the fall of this year.
"It was hard to pick a weekend and we were sort of shooting for homecoming weekend but we couldn't commit to that because they couldn't really decide until spring for when their homecoming was going to be, so we felt that was too late to wait," Williams explained. "So, we picked Labor Day weekend and that gives everybody an extra day and then they can still be home for Labor Day if they want to."
Williams says events kick off Friday at the Page County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m.
"We're doing an old fashioned scoop the loop around town and then Iowa Western is going to serve the old-fashioned A&W root beer over at the college and that's a free will donation," said Williams. "After that, and everything is at the Page County Fairgrounds, we'll have the rock n' roll firetruck there and just sort of gather Friday night as a class or individuals and regroup with all your friends and family."
Saturday morning features breakfast at the Clarinda High School from 8-to-10 a.m., pickleball at the Lied Center from 9 a.m. to noon, and a fun walk at the Lied Center walking trail at 9:30 a.m. Williams says a bbq will also be available on the Iowa Western campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Elaine Armstrong will be honored at 10 a.m. as the Iowa Western "Alum of the Year." But, she adds, they also left the afternoon open for people to traverse through Clarinda.
"We left Saturday afternoon open just so that people could go visit family or see Clarinda again and sort of roam around," she said. "The Nodaway Valley Museum is going to be open and the Glenn Miller Birthplace is going to be open for them to attend."
Also, on Saturday night, there will be a silent auction from 5-to-8 p.m. and a welcome program at 7 p.m. featuring Arin Eberly performing the national anthem and ceremonies to honor the veterans, teachers, and retired teachers present. Then Sunday starts with Cardinal Capers at the Clarinda High School Auditorium at 1 p.m. with a free-will donation to the school's music department.
"There's a lot of people who don't know what that is, but it's a talent (show) and you just get up on the stage and do your talent, whether it's playing the piano, sing a song, or whatever," said Williams. "It was more common in the 1960s or early 70s. Then, we're going to serve some refreshments."
She adds the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum will also be open much of the afternoon, and golfing is also available throughout the weekend at the Clarinda Country Club. A complete schedule of events and the full interview with Williams is below: