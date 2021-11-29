(Clarinda) -- In efforts to provide extra safety materials, one local HyVee has donated over 2,000 hand sanitizers.
The Clarinda Hy-Vee has announced the donation of 2,500 personal-sized hand sanitizers after employees paid a visit to the Clarinda Community School District last week. The donation comes in an effort to help schools stay germ-free during the cold and flu season.
According to the release, the donation is part of Hy-Vee's commitment to providing everything communities, and families need during the cold and flu season by stocking classrooms with the necessary supplies to help reduce the spread of germs. In total, Hy-Vee intends to donate 42,000 personal-sized hand sanitizers across 19 different school districts in its eight-state region.