(Clarinda) -- Clarinda students are finding the benefits of a new educational opportunity.
The school’s Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates or “iJAG” program assists students by providing information on alternatives to college. This includes vocational training, apprenticeships, and other post-secondary environments. Started in 1999, iJAG prepares students to enter the workforce by building the skills they need in high school. Joining the Friday KMA “Morning Show,” Education Specialists Matt Darrah, Christine Davis, and Nicole Berning say the program brings light to paths kids may not be aware of.
“Not every student that comes into high school or is graduating high school wants to go onto college,” said Darrah. “And this is a problem that our President and CEO Laurie Phelan wanted to correct 22 years ago. She wanted to give students another option or a different path besides the college path because the college path isn’t for everybody.”
Clarinda’s iJAG program is a two year class that educates students about post-secondary alternatives through a variety of activities. Recently, students had the chance to visit the Iowa State Capitol and learn more about legislative proceedings. They’ve also been able to partake in leadership programs and hear about opportunities through local employers.
Students enrolled in grades 7-12 can be selected for the iJAG program. 9/10 Education Specialist Christine Davis says that their goal is to find what students would gain the most.
“We work with students who are experiencing different difficulties,” said Davis. “It could be a rough family life, it could be situations that arise out of their academics. Maybe they don’t have the maturity or they don’t do well or it’s hard for them to get to school and they have a lot of absenteeism. So, there are a lot of different factors that play into who we help in our classroom.”
7/8 Education Specialist Nicole Berning also says those younger students getting a head start benefits them later.
“Sometimes when you’re in seventh or eighth grade, you don’t know much more outside what your parents do for work or things that you’ve come into contact with,” said Berning. “So just being able to explore what my interests are and how they match with different kinds of jobs that are out there. We do a lot of things based on just kind of preparing that foundation to be employable by incorporating some of those soft skills that they might not understand.”
The Clarinda iJAG program has been running since the end of 2021. Darrah says their goal is to broaden their outreach and help more students through working with the school administration. Additional information about iJAG and the services it provides can be found on their website at ijag.org. You can hear the full interview with the Clarinda iJAG Education Specialists here: