(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Clarinda Community School District and Iowa Western Community College have announced a partnership to provide career and technical education.
The two entities put out a joint release this week detailing a plan to collaborate and provide classes in a number of career fields at IWCC's Clarinda Campus. During a special Clarinda School Board meeting this week, board members discussed the upcoming arrangement. Superintendent Chris Bergman says a partnership made sense as both the school and the college were working on growing their CTE offerings.
"The programming that we've been scaling up in Clarinda and the programming that Iowa Western was hoping to scale up were parallel, they were the same," said Bergman. "When you look at economic trend data in our area and there's people here in the audience that have been at some of the meetings we've pre-COVID to talk about scaling some of this up."
Following talks this spring, Bergman says the district has "pressed pause" on construction of a CTE space in the former Shopko building, so that space and equipment needs are not duplicated between the district and IWCC. Once realized, Bergman says the partnership will offer students coursework in a number of needed career fields.
"We just decided that we need to collaborate and do this together," said Bergman. "Our construction trades with HVAC, electrical and plumbing will all be scaled up, in tandem with Iowa Western. We will increase our welding courses, our culinary arts, health sciences, agriculture and bioscience -- some of those technology pieces. I'm not giving as much of the low-hanging fruit, but a lot of things when you look down the road: transportation and logistics. When you look at the data, it's our number one need right now in southwest Iowa."
In a previous interview with KMA News, new IWCC President Dr. Dan Kinney said that one of his priorities was to find ways that the college could fill needs for employers in the area.
"We don't have a truck-driving program, and if you look at the needs for truck drivers in our region, it's huge," said Kinney. "Right now, our academic side is studying that and seeing what we can do. Hopefully within the next year, we'll get a truck-driving program up and going and really support the farmers too, because they need CDL drivers, plus the trucking companies. Down by Shenandoah, there's Pella and Lloyd's and others that need those type of positions. And they're great paying positions. It's something we as a college need to look at and improve on."
Planning is underway in the Clarinda district to help align schedules and arrange staffing for the new programs with eventual plans to apply for state funding as a Career Academy. Board President Greg Jones says the school district needs to get in front of educating students to join the workforce.
"To me, this is the piece that we've been missing for a long, long time," said Jones. "I've already had one kid miss this window. I've got two more coming that I know have the opportunity to take advantage of this. I'm beyond excited about this and it's been hard to hold it in."
More discussion on the partnership is expected between officials from both institutions in the coming weeks.