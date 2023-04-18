(Clarinda) -- Plans for a new recreational project are expected to be announced at a special event in Clarinda Thursday.
Details regarding the Schenk Lake project will be announced at 2 p.m. at Clarinda Lied Public Library. Members of the Clarinda Youth Corporation are spearheading the project. Former State Representative Richard Anderson is president of the CYC's board of directors. Anderson says the organization is an offshoot of the former Clarinda Association of Business and Industry.
"It was created, really, to do the things that CABI was doing at that time," said Anderson. "Create quality jobs, quality programs and build a quality community and region. Several years, the Schenk family put the area that's been known for some years as the Schenk's Lake area and the surrounding property up for sale. The Clarinda Youth Corporation purchased it, and we've been improving it and installing some infrastructure since that time."
Anderson says the board decided to take the lake's improvements to the next level.
"Our plan is to create a trail around it," he said. "We'd like to connect that trail to the current city park trail. The city needs a dog park area, so one of the plans is to create a fenced-in area for dog owners to have a place to run their dogs, and possibly put in a small campground."
Anderson says the goal is for the lake to once again serve as a major recreational destination in the community.
"Those of us who grew up in this area remember camping, boating, hiking, fishing and ice skating on that lake when we were kids," said Anderson. "The dream of this board is to return it to that. It's a private project being developed and managed by the CYC board for the benefit of Clarinda and the surrounding regions."
Board members plan a brief question and answer session following the presentation. Tours of the lake are also available.