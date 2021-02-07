The Clarinda Large Group Speech Team in the Iowa High School Speech Contest Association on Saturday.
The results submitted from the coaches can be viewed below.
Clarinda State Large Group Speech Results
The One-Act Play (The Yellow Boat) received straight ones (3 one ratings): Damon Nally, Gavin Moheng, Seth Ohden, Grant Turner, John Schwab, Molly Lihs, Paige Barr, Paige Daly, Rylan Henke, Chase McAndrews (stage mgr), Tianna Herzberg and Ericka VanFosson (lights & sound).
Choral Reading (Tuna Fish Eulogy) received straight ones: Kari VanNostrand, Hazel Morgan-Fine, Emma Harris, Jordan Fasnacht, Roger Peters, Sarah Tunnicliff, and Seth Ohden.
Radio Broadcast received straight ones: Paige Daly and Anna DeGroot
Musical Theatre had three groups: Avenue Q received straight ones with Erica VanFosson, John Schwab, Kamdyn Beal, Matthew Lighty, and Sarah Tunnicliff. Cry-Baby received a split two (1 one, 2 twos) with Arin Eberly, Cyrus Lawrence, Dulce Guerrero, Jacee Fidler, and Jeffery Fidler. The Little Mermaid received straight twos with Adelay Savary, Emma McCormick, Hazel Morgan-Fine, and Ryllee Barnhart.