(Clarinda) -- A proposed leash law in Clarinda has crossed the final hurdle.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved the third reading and formally adopted an ordinance amendment requiring dogs to either be in a fenced-in yard or on a leash when not in a residence. The approval came after one resident raised concerns and offered suggestions during public comment. Dave Koets, who has previously stated that the ordinance punishes responsible dog owners, says his dogs would technically violate the amendment while bringing them from his home to his vehicle.
"Basically in that seven feet and nine inches, I am subject to a $213 fine for letting my dogs go from my garage door to my pickup to get in it," said Koets. "Yeah I could put them on a leash, but for seven feet and I also don't take them in my truck on a leash because that's asking for trouble and it's too easy for them to get tangled and get hurt. So, my dogs, in my opinion, in that seven feet and nine inches, they are not at-large -- they are off leash. And there's a big difference there because my dogs are under my control."
The tighter leash law proposal came after an initial version failed a second reading in January that would have only required dogs to be on a leash when off the owner's property. After hearing residents' concerns about vicious dogs in the community, the council opted for stricter regulation. Koets also continued to push for the city to allocate a space or dog park where residents could have their dogs off-leash.
"I drove around town and the only place I could find where we wouldn't bother anybody, is out by the city works building -- in between the city works building and the airport, there's, and I'm guessing, there's between an acre-and-a-half or two acres of grass towards the airport and it's kind of in a triangle," said Koets. "Granted I know there's a limit on how close you can get to the airport and that's set by the FAA. But, all it would take is a barrier -- a cable or fence -- and I know there's going to be some cost involved in that."
Koets adds grant funding could also be available, citing a dog park built in Creston that the Southern Iowa Council of Governments funded through a grant. However, City Manager Gary McClarnon says space would still be tight near the airport due to the large amount of unobstructed space required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Additionally, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill says he and the council members have not taken the decision to implement a leash law lightly.
"Although it could be an inconvenience to an individual in this community at some time," he said, "I would rather have a conversation with someone who I've inconvenienced for a short amount of time, rather than have a conversation with an individual where I have to explain how or why something happened to their family member that we could have prevented or tried to prevent."
Councilmember Jeff McCall also stressed to Koets the law isn't intended to target responsible pet owners.
"This ordinance isn't for pet owners like (Koets) -- the police are not going to be looking for pet owners like (Koets) to write tickets too and that's not why we're passing this," said McCall. "If you have your dog out in your yard and your playing fetch, I don't see the cops coming to write you a ticket. If your dog doesn't cause problems, you're not going to be cited I wouldn't think because that's not why we're doing this."
While the process is moving slower than most had hoped, McCall adds the city is still working on determining an appropriate location for a dog park. Following the council's approval, the ordinance amendment will go into effect once it has been published in the local newspapers next week.
In other business, the council...
--Accepted the Engineer's Statement of Completion for the wastewater treatment facility and approved the final pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated for $10,000.67.
--Approved a change order in the amount of -$30,610.46 to Omni Engineering for the Glenn Miller Avenue Improvements.
--Approved an Engineering Services Agreement with Snyder and Associates for updaing the layout plan at the Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Airfield.
--Approved street closures on portions of 6th Street and East Grant Street during Memorial Day Weekend for an All-School Reunion and the route for the Clarinda Regional Health Center's 5k Glow Run on May 11th pending approval from the Iowa DOT to cross Highway 2.