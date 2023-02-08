(Clarinda) – A tighter version of a leash law in Clarinda has passed a second hurdle.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment that would require dogs to either be in a fenced-in yard or on a leash when not in a residence. The passage came after one resident spoke against the proposed changes. Dave Koets says the new ordinance punishes responsible dog owners in the community.
"I understand the reasoning behind what you're doing because of the incidents that have happened," said Koets. "But I think what you are doing is too restrictive to us that are responsible dog owners. I do not understand why I cannot have my dog in my yard with me in the evening. When I sit in my yard, my dogs sit with me, and we watch the world go by. During the day, my dogs are in a fenced-in area, so at night we go out to the front yard so they can see what's going on in the world."
Prior to the passage, Koets asked the council if they could include provisions to allow time and space for dogs to be off leash.
"Is there some place in town where we can go take our dogs to let them run?" asked Koets. "Another idea I had was can we set a time like from sunrise for an hour and a half in the morning the dogs can out on the far side -- the east side -- back there by the ball field. That's where I do take my dogs. Could we put something in that so that people know there are going to be dogs out here from sunrise for an hour or hour and a half that are not on a leash just to give us a place to let the dogs run?"
The tighter leash law proposal came after the first version of a leash law was defeated in January, which would have only required leashes when a dog was off the owner’s property. The council opted for a stricter ordinance after hearing from residents about problems with vicious dogs in the community. Koets questioned whether the stricter ordinance would have made a difference in those cases.
"Those people evidently just let their dogs out," said Koets. "They're irresponsible owners. There's a difference between responsible and irresponsible owners. My dogs are never outside my house without me with them. The only time my dogs actually are loose is in the evening when we sit in the front yard in a lawn chair or when I back my truck out of the garage in the morning and load them in my pickup to take them out to the park to get their morning run and when I do the same thing again when I get home from work in the evening."
Follow passage of the second reading, the ordinance amendment will head to a third reading and possible adoption at the council’s next meeting later this month. In other business, the council held a public hearing and approved the maximum property tax dollars for the upcoming budget and set a public hearing for its next meeting on the budget estimate for next fiscal year.