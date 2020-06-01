(Clarinda) -- Monday was reopening day for numerous public facilities in KMAland.
Clarinda's Lied Recreation Center was among the buildings back in operation for the first time since mid-March. That's when Governor Kim Reynolds ordered facilities closed to due public health measures connected to the coronavirus outbreak. Clarinda Park and Recreation Director Jebb Fish tells KMA News the reopening came with restrictions regarding the building's capacity. For example, only current or new members are allowed in the center at this time--no daily admissions.
"That's basically because we have a limited number of machines," said Fish. "We really want our paid members to come in and utilize the facility. Also, we're not allowing anyone under the age of 14 into the facility, unless they're with a parent."
Also, patrons are asked to adhere to the six-foot social distancing standard required by the state.
"I guess our biggest issue with that is, we did open the pool today (Monday), as well," he said. "So, we had to limit the number of people that can be in the water while they're doing their laps--which again, right now we cannot have open swimming, so it's just lap swimming or lap walking. Remember social distancing while we're in the water, as well."
Organized team activities and pickup games are also not allowed at this time. Pickleball games are also limited to singles only--no doubles. Also, the pool's hot tub is not open at this time. Users are also advised to observe social distancing on cardio and weight room equipment. Fish says his facility took advantage of the long shutdown to address some much-needed maintenance issues, such as draining and repainting the pool.
"That was scheduled to be done in October this year," said Fish. "We drain every two years, and we paint the pool every four years. We didn't know how long we were going to be closed. But, we didn't want to close, then reopen for however long, then close again for another month to paint the pool. So, we got that done."
Other projects included refinishing the locker room and restroom flooring.
"We've been open since 1994, and have never really shut down for an extended period of time," he said. "Every room, every closet, we took everything out and sorted. We took out things we no longer needed, outdated items. Really, we didn't want to be down that long, but we did take advantage of the time we were down."
More information regarding Clarinda's Lied Center is available from the facility's website.