Clarinda Lied Recreation Center

Clarinda Lied Recreation Center

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

(Clarinda) -- It's business as usual for Clarinda's Lied Recreation Center today.

According to the center's Facebook page, the facility reopened early Thursday afternoon after a problem with its fire alarm system was fixed.

