(Clarinda) -- After celebrating National Library Week for the first week in April the Clarinda Lied Public Library has more events planned to end the month.
Throughout the first full week of the month libraries across the nation took the time to celebrate National Library Week. The libraries in Page county also were participants with a library bingo and guessing game.
“I thought it was really important, especially as the libraries are reopening back up and communities are getting things back to normal,” Library Director Andrew Hoppmann said. “I thought it was really important for people to be welcomed back to the library which was actually the theme for the week.”
Now after celebrating for a week the library is turning its attention to the next event. On Saturday the library will be hosting a virtual class with Emily Mallory to create a spring origami flower arrangement.Mallory hosted an event back in the fall for Iris paper folding and now is back for the spring.
“We wanted to do this program because we had great success with the Iris paper folding which is similar to origami. It’s also something that you can do from home,” Hoppman said. “A lot of people have kind of worked on redeveloping their talents or hobbies over the pandemic so it’s just a way to expand upon that.”
Limited spaces are available at the library, but you can also request a kit and attend online from home by contacting the library at 712-542-2416. The Library is also preparing for a special guest for the monthly spice club. Megan Snyder, Chef at Proof in Des Moines will talk about one of her favorite spices, cardamom. Megan will also share some insights on cooking with spices and how adding just a little spice can really change a dish.
“One of the things that has always amazed me is that with cooking and with food is that it is a way to break down barriers to connect to people, I mean everyone has to eat,” Hoppman said. “It’s a really great way to connect to a lot of people through food.”
There is a viewing option at the library. Contact library for link/seat. Attendees will have a chance to win a gift certificate to Megan’s restaurant Proof. Hoppman made his comments on KMA’s AM in the AM program and to hear the full interview click below.