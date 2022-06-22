(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Lied Public Library has a jam-packed schedule of summertime fun.
Over the next few months, the library will host different visitors and performers as part of their summer program offerings. Groups of all ages can take part in the variety of activities on the upcoming agenda. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Library Director Andrew Hoppmann says the program helps the library expand their outreach to the public.
"Our summer library program is a program that's designed to encourage all ages, from children to adults, to read a little more over the summer but also engage with the library in new ways," said Hoppmann.
Program events kicked off this week with the visiting of the Blank Park Zoo on Tuesday. In the coming weeks, the library will also be hosting Smokin' with E's BBQ, Clarinda Fire and Rescue, SOAR Raptor Recovery, paper quilling artist Emily Mallory, and "The Beatler" Steve Bowder. Along with their upcoming schedule, Hoppmann mentions that the library is currently running an art show for interested creators until July 15.
"People can come to the library and pick up a little five inch by five inch canvas," said Hoppmann. "And then they get to do with it whatever they want for art -- you can paint, you can color, you can cut. Then what we want you to do is return those to the library, and then we're going to have all of our little creations on display for a couple of weeks following."
An opening night reception to highlight the various art pieces is scheduled for July 18 at 6 p.m..
Next up for the library on June 27 is their Culinary Club's barbecue night with Smokin' with E's BBQ. The event is open for both in-person and online attendance. To request the ZOOM invitation visit clarindapubliclibrary.org/calendar. You'll also be able to view the entire summer program schedule on the website, or through the Clarinda Lied Public Library's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Library Director Andrew Hoppmann below.