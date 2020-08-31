(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Lied Public Library along with its concert on Saturday has many opportunities for learning and fun.
The Clarinda Lied Public Library will be hosting Nicole Springer as a part of its outdoor concert series on Saturday from 2-3. You can refer back to our earlier story and interview with Nicole Singer HERE. Library Director Andrew Hoppman explained the fun for this event.
“We’re really excited to have the opportunity and the chance to do another outdoor concert. In order to provide music and entertainment as well as a sense of normalcy for Page County,” Hoppman said.
Hoppman also discussed some of the unique items at the Library with our Morning Show program on KMA. This is a part of the library's “library of things” campaign to expand beyond just books. Items include wi-fi hotspots, board games, metal detectors and even an item that can help with your vehicle.
“We have a car scanning tool. It’s a tablet that plugs into your car and it will read your check engine light to tell you what is going on so that you know when you take it to the dealer or buy the parts to fix it yourself,” Hoppman said.
With students heading back to school using a library can be very helpful to achieve successful learning. This year the Clarinda Lied Public Library is offering a lot of online resources for families as well as online tutoring.
“You can get expert help in various fields whether it be math, writing or science and you’re connected right through the computer. You get to ask those tutor questions and you can even upload assignments to ask questions,” Hoppman said.
To find out more about the Clarinda Lied Public Library go to: www.clarindapubliclibrary.org
To hear the full interview with Andrew Hoppman click below.