(Clarinda) -- The continuing coronavirus pandemic has wiped out another traditional KMAland event.
Saying the decision was difficult, Clarinda Chamber of Commerce officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for November 27th is canceled due to COVID-19. The chamber’s board of directors and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club made the decision under the advisement of local public health officials. Chamber officials add the cancelation was made “in the best interests and safety of community members.”
The chamber says they look forward to next year’s parade on Friday, November 26th.