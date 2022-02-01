(Clarinda) -- The 19th annual Clarinda Lutheran School German Dinner is slated for Sunday.
Clarinda Lutheran School alum Chad Wellhausen joined the KMA Morning Show recently. Wellhausen says the menu hasn't changed much over the years.
“A great way to put everyone in really in touch with their German heritage,” Wellhausen said. “Some traditional German food including pork loins, bratwurst, sauerkraut, and some amazing desserts, as well. Blackforest cake, German chocolate cake, just a lot of great food that everyone has enjoyed for 19 years.”
Wellhausen says this fundraiser includes a silent auction.
“A long-standing, ongoing event as we said we've had for 19 years. So includes the German dinner and also the silent auction," Wellhausen added. "It's a great, traditional fundraiser that we've had for the Lutheran School that goes for the operational expenses of the educational ministry here with the Clarinda Lutheran School. So, we would like to invite everyone to attend.”
Wellhausen adds that it's an opportunity to connect with others.
“It's a very important dinner on a variety of fronts and not only from the perspective of the fundraising and going towards the operational ministry there at the Lutheran School but also just a great networking opportunity, as we talked about, for our communities and surrounding communities a chance to get out and not only have a great meal but tour the facility there at the Clarinda Lutheran School,” Wellhausen said. “So many of the great things that are taking place at the school, and many of the students will be working and serving there that day as well.
"So, a chance to meet many of the students there at the Lutheran School also. All around a great event, not only a fundraiser but also a great networking and public relations event for the Lutheran School."
To reserve your spot, call 712-542-3657. The dinner is on Sunday from 11 am - 1 pm. The silent auction will begin at 10:30.
You can hear the full interview with Wellhausen below.