(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Lutheran School is ready for year number 14 of their jubilee dinner.
Things will certainly look different this year rather than the typical Jubilee dinner. This year Primrose Chef Joel Mahr will prepare your meal fresh for people in a curbside fashion.
“So you can either call us or you can go onto Facebook to the Clarinda Lutheran School page where on the events page there will be a Jubilee Dinner with information about it. On there will be a number to call or you can go to a google form to fill out. You will then select a time to pick up,” Jill Hanson said.
The menu will include a four course meal that is 50 dollars a person. The menu is as follows:
Potato and Leek soup
Chopped salad with sweet onion vinaigrette
Smoked pork loin with Apricot glaze, creamy mashed potatoes and green bean almondine.
Dessert Selection- Chocolate brownie bottom cheesecake OR Apple cider cake with salted caramel buttercream frosting.
Hanson explained what the funds will help with.
“It just goes back to the school. We also help support some families with their tuition assistance and overall putting the money back into the school and keeping everything local,” Hanson said.
To reserve a time to pick up the meals call 712-303-2455 or go to the Facebook page before December the 1st. Meals will be passed out on the fifth at the school.
“We will package up meals in individual sacks. We will have some kids there to load you up and overall will work with you to help load it and make sure you get it to your house safe,” Hanson said.
To hear the full interview with Jill Hanson go to kmaland.com