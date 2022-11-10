(Clarinda) -- A juvenile is in custody following an alleged threat to Clarinda Lutheran School.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says his department was notified late Wednesday evening of a juvenile's written threat of violence to the Clarinda Lutheran campus. Brothers say school officials cooperated fully with police to address the threat, and that the juvenile is currently in police custody. Following a thorough investigation into the threat, as well as a search of the facility, the chief says he's confident there's no ongoing threat to the school or community.
Brothers says the investigation determined the incident was isolated, and that an incident report and complaint alleging juvenile delinquency have been sent to the Page County Juvenile Court Services.