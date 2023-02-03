(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Lutheran School is hosting its 20th annual German Dinner and Silent Auction this weekend.
German customs are heavily involved in the Lutheran religion, and Clarinda Lutheran School has been embracing that for two decades now, according to event coordinator Emily Akers.
“The German traditions are thick in Lutheran traditions, so they created this event 20 years ago to help support our school,” Akers said. “It has just been a great fundraiser for our school. A lot of people come out and they mark it on their calendars for the next year.”
The event brings together students, faculty and family alike to pitch in and help raise money for the school’s operational expenses, says fellow event coordinator Candice Liljedahl.
“My favorite thing about it is that everyone helps with it,” Liljedahl said. “The students help serve the food, the families help make the dinner, it’s just a group effort. It’s nice to see that everybody puts in what they can help with.”
The menu includes a slew of traditional German dishes, from bratwursts to hot potato salad, escalloped apples to banana rum cake, the expansive menu ensures there’s something tasty for everyone to enjoy.
On top of the dinner, a silent auction will be featured at the event.
“The food is just delicious; it’s something you don’t get all the time,” Liljedahl said. “We’ve also got some great silent auction items this year. We’ve got some football tickets for Iowa State games, we’ve got some women’s basketball tickets for Iowa State as well. Some people make homemade goods. It’s great to see what those auction items are every year, too.”
The 20th Annual Clarinda Lutheran School German Dinner and Silent Auction takes place Sunday, Feb. 5th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., with the silent auction beginning at 10:30 A.M. Cost of admission is a free will donation.
For reservations, call 712-542-3657.
Click below to hear the full interview with Akers and Liljedahl from the KMA Morning Show.