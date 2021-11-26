(Clarinda) -- The 15th Annual Clarinda Jubilee Dinner for the Clarinda Lutheran School is slated for December 3rd and 4th.
Director of Strategic Accounts Jill Hanson recently joined the KMA Morning Show to reveal the menu and relay event information.
“The Glorious Jubilee, we're actually in our 15th year, this year, of celebrating this event,” Hanson said. “Actually originally started at Porter’s Lake. And they had the dinner at Porter’s Lake, but has since moved to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. And the purpose of this dinner is to raise money to help with the building and the facilities at Clarinda Lutheran School.
"The building was mostly built in 1991, with a new addition put on a few years later, but you know, with that, with costs, and us being a private school, we have this event every year and really helps us helps with a lot of the cost we have in Clarinda.”
Hanson says there will be a plethora of desserts at the dinner.
“The event is actually next weekend, December 3 and 4. It is a sit down meal, five courses to the meal,” Hanson explained. “It starts with appetizers, and then a soup and salad, a main entrée and then a choice of about seven different desserts.”
Each plate is $100 and this year's entrée is beef short rib. Those interested in attending the dinner can contact Jill Hanson at 712-303-2455.
You can hear the full interview with Hanson below.