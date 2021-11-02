(Ames) -- An annual Iowa State University ceremony honoring those giving the ultimate sacrifice will be held Monday, including a former Clarinda resident.
The Memorial Union at Iowa State will hold its annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, honoring former students who gave their lives in war. Gold Star Hall Committee Chair Brad Hill says Iowa State students built the Memorial Union to honor veterans from World War I.
"The Memorial Union was actually built by the students as a memorial to all Iowa State students that had fought and died in World War I, and as it continued to grow, that was supposed to be the war that ended all wars," Hill said. "Since it wasn't and World War II and succeeding wars happened, it actually became a living, breathing memorial for the university and students that fought and died in service of our country."
Hill says the Gold Star Hall Ceremony is a chance to honor those who have their names listed in the hall.
"The Gold Star Hall Ceremony is an opportunity for us to take some honorees that are on the wall in Gold Star Hall, and be able to tell their stories," Hill said. "We tell their stories on Veteran's Day week in order to showcase the sacrifice that they have made for our country and Iowa State students have made such a sacrifice for the country."
This year, the ceremony will feature three veterans from World War II who gave their lives, including Donald T. Griswold, Jr of Clarinda.
A 1941 Iowa State graduate, Griswold enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve as an air corps cadet. Hill says it would be just one year later that Griswold and his radioman and gunner, Kenneth Burch, would make the ultimate sacrifice during a bombing raid on the Japanese Home Islands. During a run on June 6th, Hill says the 13-plane fleet taking off from their cruiser, The Hornet, was faced with heavy fire.
"With no regard for his own safety, Donald put his plane into a dive and dropped the bombs, which scored a direct hit on the Japanese destroyer Mikuma," Hill said. "Unfortunately, with the damage to his aircraft, Donald was unable to pull out of his dive and crashed into the ocean. He was the only plane lost on June 6th, a day in which the Hornet sunk a cruiser, heavily damaged another, and nearly sunk a destroyer."
The other two service members being honored this year include Robert Abram Berwick of Knoxville, and William Conrad Ostlund, who also served in the U.S. Navy.
You can find more information on the ceremony, the Memorial Union, and the war heroes' stories by visiting mu.iastate.edu.