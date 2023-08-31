UPDATE: Thursday, August 31st, 2023 @ 11:33 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man faces multiple charges following his arrest earlier this week.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jesse Josiah Stimson was arrested Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on a warrant for 2nd degree sexual abuse, a class B felony, indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and lascivious acts with a child--fondle or touch, a class C felony. Authorities say the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's Office with consultation from the Page County Attorney's Office. Iowa District Court records indicate the allegations stem from incidents in February 2021 and July 2023.
The Sheriff's Office says Stimson turned himself in and was unable to post $70,000 cash only bond. He is being held in the Page County Jail pending further court appearances.
