(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man faces multiple drug-related charges following his arrest Tuesday night.
Clarinda Police say 38-year-old Christopher Russell Marsh was arrested around 9:45 p.m. for posession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occurred after officers located drugs in Marsh's vehicle during a traffic stop in the area of 11th and Tarkio Streets in Clarinda.
Marsh was taken to the Page County Jail and held on $2,300 bond pending a court appearance before a magistrate.