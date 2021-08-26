(Clarinda) -- A Page County theft investigation resulted in an arrest Thursday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old, Heath Allen McClarnon, of Clarinda, was arrested on a Page County Warrant for Theft 2nd Degree and Conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. McClarnon's charges stem from a complaint filed by United Electric Cooperative in regards to theft of services at McClarnon's residence. The Clarinda Police Department assisted in the arrest.
McClarnon was transported to the Page County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bond pending further court proceedings.