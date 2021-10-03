(Red Oak) -- A Clarinda man was booked on speeding charges following a pursuit Saturday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports Jason Patrick Fahey of Clarinda was arrested following a pursuit through Red Oak. Authorities say deputies were traveling southbound on Highway 48 when a 2013 Harley-Davidson met them traveling northbound.
Deputies clocked the motorcycle driven by Fahey at 102 miles per hour and began pursuing the motorcycle. Deputies pursued the suspect to Highway 34, and then to Highway 71, where the motorcycle crashed.
Deputies then took Fahey into custody and booked him on Eluding-speed over 25 over the limit. Fahey was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.