(Clarinda) -- A child endangerment investigation leads to an arrest in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 58-year-old Craig Duane Hull of rural Clarinda was arrested Thursday for child endangerment--an aggravated misdemeanor. Hull was arrested during an investigation conducted by the sheriff's office and the Iowa Department of Human Services at Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Hull is being held without bond in the Page County Jail pending an appearance before the county magistrate.