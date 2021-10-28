(Clarinda) — A Clarinda man is being charged for allegedly assaulting a Page County Sheriff’s Deputy during an altercation at the county jail.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies responded to the jail on October 15th for a report of an inmate out of control. Authorities say 25-year-old Christopher Rankin was being removed from his cell and began to struggle with deputies and jailers. During the struggle, authorities say Rankin injured a deputy.
Following an investigation, Rankin has been charged with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations — a Class D felony — and interference with official acts. His bond has been set at $5,600 cash only.